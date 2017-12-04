Victoria will look to press home their advantage against Western Australia after a good start to their Sheffield Shield clash at the MCG.

Victoria are eyeing a breakthrough Sheffield Shield win after their bowlers gave them the upper hand against Western Australia at the MCG on Sunday.

The last-placed Bushrangers' quest for a much-needed win got off to a good start when the Warriors won the toss but were dismissed for 243.

The home side are 1-20 in reply, with Marcus Harris (17 not out) and Glenn Maxwell (0 not out) to resume on day two.

Earlier, WA were quickly in trouble at 2-8 but improved to 5-154 at tea before Victoria brought their innings to a close.

"The guys want to get rewarded for their hard work and that hasn't happened yet," skipper Aaron Finch said.

"But the pleasing thing is that we've driven a few games now where we've been in a position to win.

"We're very happy with how the day went ... I think any time you lose the toss and have to bowl on a pretty nice (batting) surface then to bowl a team out is (ideal).

"I thought all our bowlers contributed well, especially with only two genuine quicks in the side."

Former Test quick Peter Siddle was rested for the match and leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed earned a recall, finishing with figures of 3-58 from 19.5 overs.

In-form left-arm spinner Jon Holland was also important with 3-60 from 22 overs, while Chris Tremain (2-35 from 15 overs) and Scott Boland (2-49 from 17 overs) chipped in with two wickets apiece.

Opener Will Bosisto top scored for the visitors with 57 but was caught by Cameron White off the bowling of Ahmed shortly before tea.