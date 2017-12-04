Glenn Maxwell has been in fine form with the bat for Victoria since missing out on Ashes selection. (AAP)

Victoria trail Western Australia's first innings total by 144 run after they reached 2-99 at lunch on day two of their Sheffield Shield clash.

Victoria have moved to 2-99 at lunch on day two of their Sheffield Shield clash against Western Australia at the MCG.

The Bushrangers resumed at 1-20 on Monday morning having dismissed WA for 243 after the visitors won the toss and elected to bat.

Glenn Maxwell (46 not out) and skipper Aaron Finch (six not out) are at the crease for the home side, who trail by 144 runs.

Opener Travis Dean was bowled by Jhye Richardson for three in the final over of day one, with Marcus Harris (43) caught in the deep off the bowling of Ashton Agar shortly before lunch.

Showers continued to sweep across Melbourne but the morning session only suffered one brief rain delay.

Finch praised the even contribution from his bowlers on day one but he was particularly pleased with spinners Fawad Ahmed and Jon Holland, who took three wickets each.

Will Bosisto top-scored for WA with 57 and wicketkeeper Josh Inglis made a handy 46.