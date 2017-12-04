Welfare payments for youths, students and carers will raise slightly in line with inflation next year.

Around one million welfare recipients will pocket a few extra dollars each week from January 1.

Youth allowance will rise by at least $4.60 and student payments by $8.30, while disability support will increase by upwards of $7. Carers will receive an extra $2.40 a fortnight, in line with inflation.

"These increases will help young people who are studying or searching for work and a range of other payment recipients to keep up with increases in costs," Social Services Minister Christian Porter said on Monday.