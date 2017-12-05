England paceman Jimmy Anderson has had four wickets overturned on review in the pink-ball Ashes Test.

Jimmy Anderson has found his groove in Adelaide but he still can't take a trick when it comes to the DRS.

The England veteran has had four wickets overturned on review in the pink-ball Ashes Test.

Peter Handscomb became the latest Australian to earn a second chance after being given out for three early on day four.

Anderson's short-pitched delivery had appeared to brush Handscomb's glove before deflecting off his shoulder.

But Handscomb immediately called for a review and the third umpire overturned the decision, prompting a frustrated Joe Root to have words with Aleem Dar.

Anderson had the last laugh when he had Handscomb (12) out edging to the slips to continue the Victorian's poor run with the bat.

The 35-year-old has led the way for England with figures of 4-34.

Australia are 6-88, leading by 303 runs midway through Tuesday's opening session.

Anderson could hardly believe his luck on Monday night when he had Steve Smith given out lbw for a third-ball duck, only for the decision to be overturned on review.

Replays showed Anderson's ripping inswinger was pitching outside leg by the finest of margins.

The Australian skipper's luck soon ran out when he was trapped in front by Chris Woakes.

Shaun Marsh and Tim Paine also successfully reviewed their dismissals to Anderson on day two.

Both were in their 20s when given out with Marsh going on to make 126 not out and Paine 57.

Anderson also wasted a review for England when he optimistically referred his lbw dismissal after misreading a delivery from Nathan Lyon.