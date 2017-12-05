AWE says China Energy Reserve and Chemical Group has formally withdrawn its takeover proposal, which had valued the ASX-listed securities at 71 cents per share.

AWE shares have sunk 15 per cent after the Chinese state-owned energy corporation interested in buying the Australian oil and gas group withdrew its $430 million bid.

AWE did not say why China Energy Reserve and Chemical Group had formally withdrawn the unsolicited indicative proposal, which had valued the ASX-listed securities at 71 cents per share.

News of the proposal had sent AWE shares soaring from 54.5 cents last week to as high as 70.5 cents, but by 1105 AEDT on Tuesday they had fallen back to 59 cents.