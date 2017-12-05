Jamaica sprinter Usain Bolt has labelled the unveiling of his statue as one of the greatest moments. (AAP)

Multiple Olympic and world champion Usain Bolt has described the unveiling of his statue in front of the National Stadium in the Jamaican capital of Kingston as one of the greatest moments of his career.

The statue, commissioned by the Jamaican government and revealed by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, stands in front of the place where 15 years ago Bolt won the junior championships to announce himself to the world.

"For me this is up there, it can't be doubted that this is one of the greatest moments in my career," Bolt said.

"Having a statue in the National Stadium where it all began; there are no words, I am just happy and really excited about this."

The statue was sculpted by Jamaican artist Basil Watson and features the 31-year-old in his trademark 'lightning bolt' pose, seen many times over the years as he set world records in the 100 and 200 metres, winning 11 world and eight Olympic golds.

"It was all worth it: the losses, the injuries, everything I've been through, it's all worth it," said Bolt, who ended his stellar career with bronze in the 100m at the world championships in London earlier this year.

"It's a wonderful thing to look back and see what your career has brought you. I'm very happy and proud of myself for the work. It's just a good time and I am in a good place."