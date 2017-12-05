UK and EU negotiators have reportedly reached an agreement on all Irish issues, one of the stumbling blocks to the progress of Brexit talks.

British and European Union Brexit negotiators have reached agreement on a deal for all Irish issues, including the maintenance of regulatory alignment on the island to avoid a hard border, two Irish government sources say.

"Agreement has been reached on an overall deal for the Irish issues," one of the sources told Reuters.

"The key phrase is a clear commitment to maintaining regulatory alignment in relation to the rules of the customs union and internal market which are required to support the Good Friday Agreement, the all-island economy and the border."