Phillips has scored once and provided two assists in 13 appearances for West Brom this campaign before sustaining a hamstring injury last month. Brunt picked up a calf strain mid-November.

"Hopefully we are going to see Phillips back and hopefully see Brunty back as well," Pardew, who joined the Baggies last week, told the club's website. (www.wba.co.uk)

"It would be nice for Brunty to be back, in terms of being just around the team, because his delivery from set plays is one of the main reasons Albion had a great record at scoring from those.

"I've got to say we were disappointing from set plays against Palace and that's something we can improve immediately."

West Brom defender Craig Dawson is making progress as he recovers from a knee problem while midfielder Gareth Barry is undergoing treatment for a hamstring injury.

Pardew's first game in charge ended in a 0-0 league draw with fellow strugglers Crystal Palace and helped West Brom stay three points and one place above the relegation zone.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)