Queensland trail South Australia by 281 runs at lunch on day two of their Sheffield Shield match despite a gritty century from former Test batsman Joe Burns.

A defiant century from Joe Burns has led a mini Queensland fightback on the third morning of the Sheffield Shield match against South Australia in Cairns.

After a poor start to their innings late on day two, Queensland looked set to go through the morning session without losing a wicket before they eventually reached 5-204 -- to be 281 runs shy of South Australia's 485.

Former Test opener Burns batted cautiously to reach his 15th first-class century off 196 balls, and at lunch remains unbeaten on 102.

Jack Wildermuth provided stoic support in a 104-run fifth-wicket stand before being bowled by Adam Zampa for 56 just before the interval.

Queensland began the day at 4-123, and scored 81 runs in the morning session on a slow wicket.

Test omission Chadd Sayers has bowled a consistent line and length to return figures of 1-45 off 15 overs, while Zampa has 2-81.

The Redbacks' massive score was boosted by lower-order runs on day two with wicketkeeper Alex Carey posting a maiden century in scoring 139.