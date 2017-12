Two new direct flight routes from China to Queensland are set to boost tourist numbers.

Thousands more Chinese tourists will be able to fly direct to Queensland after two airlines established new routes to Cairns and Brisbane.

The maiden China Southern Airlines Guangzhou to Cairns service landed on Tuesday and will operate three times a week.

From mid-December Air China will launch its new Beijing to Brisbane route flying four times a week, federal Trade Minister Steve Ciobo said on Tuesday.