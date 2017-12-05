NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India stretched their overall lead to 214 runs after Sri Lanka rode skipper Dinesh Chandimal's heroic 164 to post 373 all out in the first innings on day four of the third and final test on Tuesday.

The Sri Lankans, who conceded a 163-run first innings lead to their hosts, then struck twice with the ball to reduce India to 51-2 at lunch.

Shikhar Dhawan was batting on 15 and Cheteshwar Pujara on 17 as India, chasing a record-equalling ninth consecutive test series victory, look to set Sri Lanka an improbable target at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

With Sri Lanka's number 11 bat Lakshan Sandakan for company, Chandimal, resuming on his overnight score of 147, unsurprisingly went after the Indian bowlers.

The right-hander added three more boundaries to register his career-best knock before his thick edge off Ishant Sharma flew to Shikhar Dhawan at third man.

Suranga Lakmal denied India a strong start to their second innings, dismissing Murali Vijay for nine.

The paceman was subsequently seen vomiting and was temporarily off the field as Delhi smog continued to affect the test. [L3N1O51TW]

Ajinkya Rahane was sent ahead of Pujara in a bid to help him rediscover his form ahead of the tour to South Africa but the Mumbai player was out cheaply again despite surviving two reviews.

Rahane decided to hit his way out of trouble, only managing to hole out in the deep off Dilruwan Perera to depart for 10.

