Beaches on Victoria's Port Phillip Bay have been contaminated with bacteria-filled stormwater, the state's environmental authority has warned.

Swimmers have been warned to avoid Melbourne beaches as bacteria-filled stormwater could make them sick.

All 36 monitored beaches on Port Phillip Bay have been rated 'poor' by the Environment Protection Authority Victoria, as runoff from the weekend's storms has led to increased bacteria levels.

The EPA will conduct water-quality testing to determine how long people should avoid the water.