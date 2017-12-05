"It is a dead rubber," Allardyce told British media.
"I would suggest to the fans that if you are going to spend some money to go and watch them be mindful that I am going to send a team that is not going to be risking too many players who are going to be involved for Liverpool.
"It would be foolish of me to consider getting a player injured in that game and not have him available. I have too many injuries already."
Everton have climbed to 10th in the league after winning their last two games and will be hoping to beat fourth-placed Liverpool for the first time since 2010.
