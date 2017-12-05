Various sources have confirmed former Yemeni president Ali Abdullah Saleh has been killed by Houthi rebels as he was trying to leave Yemen's capital Sanaa.

Ali Abdullah Saleh, Yemen's former president and longtime strongman, has been killed, according to multiple Yemeni officials, as his loyalists and Shi'ite rebels battled for control of the capital.

A video circulating online on Monday purported to show Saleh's body, his eyes open but glassy, motionless with a gaping head wound, as he was being carried in a blanket by rebel fighters chanting "God is great" who then dump him into a pick-up truck. Blood stained his shirt under a dark suit.

Circumstances of his death remained unclear but some officials said rebels killed him as he tried to leave the capital Sanaa.

Saleh's death was announced by the rebels, known as Houthis, who have been fighting Saleh's forces for the past week. Two of Saleh's associates have confirmed as has a third official from the government of Yemen's internationally recognised president, Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi.

His death and the fighting between his supporters and the Houthis puts the civil war on an unpredictable path.

Saleh allied with the Houthis in the years after he was ousted from power in 2011, and the support of his loyalist military units was key to helping the Houthis overrun Sanaa in 2014, driving out Hadi's government.

But in recent months, the alliance frayed amid Houthi suspicions Saleh was leaning towards the Saudi-led coalition backing Hadi.

Hadi's forces, trying to take advantage of the collapse of the alliance, announced they would march on Sanaa. But even without Saleh's loyalists, the rebels remain a powerful force.

"The leader of treason has been killed," Houthis' TV network al-Masriah said.

Several Houthi military officials said Saleh was killed as he headed along with top party leaders from Sanaa to his hometown of Sanhan, nearby. Houthi fighters followed him in 20 armoured vehicles, attacked and killed him and almost all those with him, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.