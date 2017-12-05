The Turnbull government has unveiled new laws aimed at protecting the Australian political system from any foreign meddling.

Anyone who attempts to influence Australian politics on behalf of a foreign government without disclosing their ties will face criminal prosecution under new laws proposed by the federal government.

The laws would establish a foreign influence transparency register, ban foreign political donations and create a new crime of unlawful foreign influence as well as update the definitions of treason and espionage.

"Foreign powers are making unprecedented and increasingly sophisticated attempts to influence the political process, both here and abroad," Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull told reporters in Canberra on Tuesday.