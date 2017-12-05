A gastro outbreak has hit nearly 200 people aboard cruise ship Ovation of the Seas, which is currently docked in Hobart.

Ovation of the Seas, which carries more than 5800 passengers, has been sailing for two weeks and arrived in Tasmania on Tuesday after a trip to Singapore.

A spokesperson from Royal Caribbean International, which owns the ship, said 195 people have received over-the-counter medication.

The ship will be "comprehensively sanitised and cleansed" once it arrives at its next port in Sydney and before new passengers board.

A video was posted on Facebook of suit-clad crew members spraying the boat's hallways.

It is due to leave Tasmania on Tuesday afternoon.