The federal government has announced proposed new laws to combat foreign interference and espionage

The federal government will ban foreign political donations, require lobbyists for foreign powers to register and impose offences for acts of foreign interference in sweeping new laws to be introduced to parliament.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull made the announcement on Tuesday in what he labelled the most significant reforms to foreign interference laws in decades.

“We should not be naïve… foreign powers are making sophisticated attempts to influence the political process,” he told reporters.

More to come