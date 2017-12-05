Senator Derryn Hinch says he will use parliamentary privilege to name a convicted sex attacker who is posing a threat to female doctors in Melbourne.

Senator Derryn Hinch says he will use parliamentary privilege to name a convicted rapist who is threatening the safety of female Melbourne doctors by making one-on-one appointments.

The Australian Medical Association Victoria issued warnings for the convicted criminal in August and again in November after "several" GPs had appointments with the man.

Senator Hinch on Tuesday told 3AW he would name the 40-year-old in the Senate on Tuesday night and he has previously named other sex offenders using his parliamentary privilege.