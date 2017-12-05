Georgia Nanscawen was a member of the Hockeyroos' Comm Games gold medal winning team in Glasgow. (AAP)

Hockeyroos coach Paul Gaudoin has overlooked experienced players Kirstin Dwyer and Georgia Nanscawen from his 2018 squad.

Experienced players Kirstin Dwyer and Georgia Nanscawen are set to miss the Commonwealth Games and World Cup after being left out of the Hockeyroos' 2018 squad.

London Olympian Anna Flanagan, capped 166 times for Australia, has also missed squad selection despite a strong domestic campaign on her return to the sport from a break.

Coach Paul Gaudoin has cast an eye to the 2020 Olympics in selecting youngsters Lily Brazel and Savannah Fitzpatrick, who both have fewer than 20 caps.

The non-selection of Olympians Dwyer and Nanscawen removes 337 international games of experience from the side.

"The squad we've selected is one that we think can help us achieve our performance benchmarks in 2018 but it's also a squad that can develop to achieve podium performance in Tokyo," Gaudoin said.

The Australian women's team, ranked fourth in the world, will contest the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April and World Cup in London in July-August.

HOCKEYROOS 2018 SQUAD: Jocelyn Bartram, Kristina Bates, Edwina Bone, Lily Brazel, Jane-Anne Claxton, Ashlea Fey, Madison Fitzpatrick, Savannah Fitzpatrick, Jordyn Holzberger, Emily Hurtz, Stephanie Kershaw, Rachael Lynch, Karri McMahon, Georgina Morgan, Gabrielle Nance, Kaitlin Nobbs, Brooke Peris, Madi Ratcliffe, Kathryn Slattery, Emily Smith, Grace Stewart, Renee Taylor, Ashlee Wells, Mariah Williams, Georgia Wilson.