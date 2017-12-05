Tech giant Apple has reached an agreement with Ireland over an escrow account for 13 billion euros in unpaid taxes the EU demands be collected.

The Republic of Ireland and US tech giant Apple have reached an agreement over the terms of an escrow account where the company will transfer up to 13 billion euros ($A20 billion) in unpaid taxes, the Irish finance minister says.

Movement on the issue comes after the European Commission decided to take Dublin to the EU's top court in October for failing to recover the unpaid taxes from Apple following a commission decision that the tax benefits to the US company were illegal under EU state aid rules.

While the case is still pending before the court, Ireland would comply with its obligation to collect the back taxes from Apple and keep the money in an account managed by a third party, Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe told reporters on Monday before a meeting with Margrethe Vestager, European commissioner for competition.

"We have now reached agreement with Apple in relation to the principles for the operation of the escrow fund," Donohoe said.

He said the tendering processes to decide on who will oversee and manage that account should be finished in January.

"Then we expect that money will begin to be transmitted into the account from Apple across the first quarter of next year," the finance minister said.

The European Commission decided last year that Ireland's tax benefits to the tech giant were illegal under EU rules because they allowed Apple to pay substantially less tax than other businesses might.