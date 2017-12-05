The Kookaburras missed out on second spot in Pool B at the Men's Hockey World League Final after a 2-2 draw with England.

Australia recorded a third successive draw at the FIH Men's Hockey World League Final in India, meaning they narrowly missed out on second spot in Pool B.

The Kookaburras drew 2-2 with England in Bhubaneswar on Monday to finish third, which means they will now face the second-placed team in Pool A in the tournament's quarter-finals.

England had taken the lead early on through Liam Ansell but Australia hit back in the third quarter, equalising through Dylan Wotherspoon before Blake Glovers gave them the lead.

But the English, in veteran Barry Middleton's 400th game, levelled through Phil Roper before the Kookaburras were denied the victory which would've seen them leapfrog England, when Govers' drag flick and Daniel Beale's shot from the rebound both hit the post in the final seconds of the match.

Australia will need to wait until Tuesday night's Pool A matches are completed to learn their quarter-final opponents which could be Spain, Argentina, Holland or Belgium.

Australia's Matthew Swann said: "We were going for a win today. We've had three games and three draws.

"This game was very important. It was also very important for the English team with Barry Middleton with his 400th Test match. That's incredible."