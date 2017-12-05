A Labor MP says he is open to being referred to the High Court if he can't find his citizenship renunciation documents before Thursday.

Labor MP David Feeney says he will be asking to be referred to the High Court on Thursday if documents relating to his UK citizenship renunciation can't be found in time, potentially triggering a by-election in his Victorian seat of Batman.

Mr Feeney, who was one of 150 MPs to lodge their citizenship and family history details in parliament on Tuesday, said he lodged renunciation papers in 2007 but has been unable to find any records of them.

"On this basis, if the relevant documents have not been located by the time this issue has been dealt with in the House of Representatives, I will be asking the manager of opposition business to refer this matter to the High Court," he told parliament.