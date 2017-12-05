Federal Labor has promised ten days of domestic violence leave if it wins the next election. (AAP)

Federal Labor has committed to legislating ten days of domestic violence leave if it wins power.

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten will make the announcement to coincide with a White Ribbon Day breakfast at Parliament House in Canberra on Tuesday.

He said the combined stress of seeking legal advice, accessing counselling and medical treatment should not be compounded by fear of losing your job.

Labor argues the change will prevent loss of productivity for business and increase employee retention.

The party praised businesses that had already granted domestic violence leave including Medicare, CUB, Telstra, NAB, Virgin Australia, IKEA and Qantas.

The opposition is challenging the Turnbull government to match the pledge.

National domestic violence helpline: 1800 737 732 or 1800RESPECT. In an emergency call triple-zero.