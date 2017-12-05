Bullets coach Andrej Lemanis says suggestions Brisbane has too much New Zealand flavour could be taken as a compliment, given the Breakers' NBL success.

Brisbane coach Andrej Lemanis doesn't see the issue in modelling the reborn basketball club after New Zealand, where he launched his career by winning three consecutive NBL titles.

The Bullets' second season back from the NBL wilderness has been punctuated by close losses and indifferent form, with former Bullet Derek Rucker accusing the side of having "minimal emotional engagement" with the city and too much Kiwi flavour.

But Lemanis pointed to a near-sell out crowd in Sunday's crucial win against ladder-leading New Zealand, and the team's commitment to community work as evidence the Bullets are making inroads.