Aussie golfer Adam Scott is familiar with Metropolitan GC and the World Cup of Golf format. (AAP)

Melbourne will host golf's World Cup for the third-straight time, with the nation-based tournament to be held at the Metropolitan Golf Club in November 2018.

The four-day event will remain in the sandbelt after Royal Melbourne hosted in 2013 and Kingston Heath last year.

It continues a golfing resurgence for Melbourne, which had been starved of top-line golf since the Australian Masters was discontinued from 2015.

The city has also secured the 2019 Presidents Cup and Australian Open for 2020 and 2022.

World Cup organisers noted that 17 of the world's top-50 golfers, including Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama and Rickie Fowler, contested the previous edition.

"The World Cup of Golf has been a celebrated and valued tradition in the game for decades and the PGA Tour is proud to see that tradition continue in 2018 with the best players from around the globe convening at Metropolitan Golf Club," the tour's commissioner Jay Monahan said.

"Golf in the sand belt region speaks for itself and we appreciate Metropolitan Golf Club opening its doors for this historic team event."

Scott and Jason Day of Australia won in 2013 before Denmark's Soren Kjeldsen and Thorbjorn Olesen claimed victory three years later.