Ben McAdoo has been fired as coach of the New York Giants less than a year after taking the team to the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

The Giants have also axed general manager Jerry Reese, who becomes the first GM known to be let go in-season by the team.

McAdoo is the first Giants head coach to be relieved of his duties in-season since 1976 when Bill Arnsparger was fired.

His short era ends with a 13-15 record. Reese's nearly 11-year tenure ends with a 90-82 record and two Super Bowl championships (2007 and 2011).

After Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Oakland Raiders, the Giants are tied for the second-worst record in the NFL.

The move also came less than a week after McAdoo, 40, mishandled the decision to bench two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning which co-owner John Mara admitted should have been handled better.

Manning, who started 210 straight games for the Giants, fought back tears last Tuesday as he talked about the stunning decision by McAdoo to name Geno Smith the starting quarterback for Sunday's game.

McAdoo made the playoffs in his first season last year after the former offensive coordinator took over for Tom Coughlin.