Thousands of people who lodged an FOI request in NSW could be owed a refund on their application costs after a departmental mistake.

The NSW government could owe millions of dollars to the public after a "bureaucratic stuff up" under the state's freedom of information laws.

The Information and Privacy Commission may have circulated incorrect legal advice to more than 400 government agencies regarding the length of time they had to respond to FOI requests.

Departments were allegedly told they could lengthen some deadlines by 15 days, on top of the mandatory 20-day deadline that the Government Information (Public Access) Act permits.

However, Greens MP David Shoebridge says the 15-day extension is incorrect and departments should only have been able to apply for an additional 10 days.

If deadlines are missed by government departments applicants are allowed a full waiver of fees.

Mr Shoebridge said this could mean thousands of applicants within NSW could be entitled to a refund from the government.

"Because of a major bureaucratic stuff up the NSW government has unlawfully charged millions of dollars in fees under the state's freedom of information laws," Mr Shoebridge told AAP in a statement.

"The government owes every applicant a full refund for the fees it has charged on every unlawfully delayed decision. This is a compensation bill that will likely run into the many millions of dollars."

Information and Privacy Commission statistics show there are half as many FOI requests in NSW compared to Victoria.

NSW received fewer than 15,000 requests in 2015/16 compared to Victoria's 34,249.

However, an applicant is more than four times more likely to be refused any information from a department in NSW than they would be in Victoria.

The statistics show 14 per cent of NSW FOI requests were refused in full compared to Victoria where only three per cent were refused in full.

In Queensland, almost 20 per cent of some 13,000 FOI requests were refused in full.

"It is little wonder NSW residents put in only one-third of the FOI requests than Victorians, it's because the system in NSW is so slow, so bureaucratic and so costly," Mr Shoebridge said.

The government and the Information and Privacy Commission have been contacted for comment.