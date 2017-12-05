Queensland's Cameron Smith will return to the PGA Tour in early January in the hope of earning a ranking rise and subsequent invite to April's Masters.

A return to the Masters was all that alluded Cameron Smith in a defining year, but the Australian PGA champion plans to address that with a fast start to 2018.

The Brisbane product will enjoy three weeks off following Sunday's comeback win in a play-off on the Gold Coast, which saw him move from 86 to 61 in the world.

But winning neither there nor the Zurich Classic on the PGA Tour earlier this year, has afforded him a call-up to Augusta for his second straight Masters.

The 24-year-old has earmarked January's Tournament of Champions and Hawaii Open in an early return to the tour, hoping to push inside the top-50 and earn an invite to April's Masters.