Cabinet minister Josh Frydenberg insists he's not a Polish or Hungarian citizen despite the heritage of his mother and grandparents.

Questions remain over cabinet minister Josh Frydenberg citizenship status after he made his disclosure to parliament.

The environment minister's declaration, published on Tuesday, states his mother was born in Hungary's capital Budapest and her parents are both Hungarian.

His grandparents on his father's side were born in Poland.

Mr Frydenberg insists he hasn't been a citizen of a foreign county

He said he had retrieved documents about the citizenship of parents and grandparents from available family sources and sought legal advice from citizenship law experts from Hungary and Poland, and Australia.

Mr Frydenberg has previously dismissed as absurd, claims he inherited Hungarian citizenship from his mother who was stateless when she fled the country "which would have pushed them into the gas chambers."