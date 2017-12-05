The Reserve Bank has held the cash rate steady at 1.5 per cent.

The Reserve Bank has left the cash rate unchanged at 1.5 per cent, with the central bank remaining concerned about sluggish spending and wages growth despite an improving jobs market.

Australia's central bank board said business confidence and investment were showing positive signs but singled out stagnant household spending as one of the key reasons for keeping the official cash rate at a record low for a 16th straight month at its December meeting on Tuesday.

The Australian dollar barely reacted to the decision and was at 76.4 US cents at 1440 AEDT.