The Australian Bureau of Statistics has released official retail trade figures for October.

Retail spending rose 0.5 per cent in October, beating market expectations of a 0.3 per cent increase.

Seasonally adjusted retail spending totalled $26.05 billion in the month, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Household goods retailing rose 0.1 per cent, clothing, footwear and personal accessory sales rose 1.0 per cent, while department store sales were up 0.5 per cent.

The Australian dollar has risen sharply following the release of the data, which coincided with figures showing a fall in the nation's current account deficit.

The Aussie dollar was at 76.15 US cents at 1134 AEDT, up from 76.08 US cents immediately before the 1130 AEDT release.