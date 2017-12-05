Yemeni ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh has reportedly been killed by Houthi rebels. (AAP)

Saudi-owned al-Arabiya television, citing party sources, says former Yemeni president Ali Abdullah Saleh has been killed in clashes with Houthi rebels.

Saudi-owned al-Arabiya television has quoted sources in former President Ali Abdullah Saleh's party as confirming he had been killed.

The Dubai news channel said the sources said Saleh was killed in fighting against the Iran-aligned Houthi group in the capital Sanaa, but gave no further details.

Earlier, the radio station of Yemen's Houthi-run interior ministry said the militia's former war ally turned adversary had been killed as fighting racked the capital Sanaa.

Unverified footage circulated by Yemeni social media users on Monday appeared to a show corpse resembling Saleh. Armed militiamen unfurled a blanket containing the corpse and shouted, "praise God!" and "hey Ali Affash!", another last name for Saleh.

The radio station said the official Houthi TV station would soon broadcast footage of Saleh's dead body.