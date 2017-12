The Australian Bureau of Statistics has released the official balance of payments and international investment position figures for the Sept quarter.

Australia's current account deficit was $9.1 billion in the September quarter, down from a deficit of $9.6 billion the previous quarter.

The deficit on goods and services rose by $145 million, which had no impact on growth in the September quarter, seasonally adjusted figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

Australia's terms of trade on goods and services - the prices of exports relative to the prices of imports - fell 0.4 per cent in the quarter.