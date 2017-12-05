The Australian Industry Group's Performance of Services Index rose 0.3 points in November, keeping service sector activity in expansion mode during the month.

Activity in the Australian services sector has continued to edge higher in November, but growth in property and business services was largely offset by contraction in retail and hospitality.

The Australian Industry Group's Performance of Services Index (PSI) rose 0.3 points to 51.7 points in November, staying above the 50-point level signifying expansion.

Ai Group chief executive Innes Willox said, in general, the more business-facing sub-sectors exhibited greater strength than the more consumer-orientated sub-sectors.