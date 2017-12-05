A woman is in a serious condition in hospital after she was mauled by three of her own dogs as she tried to save a fourth dog which was killed in the attack.

Three dogs attacked their 78-year-old owner when she tried to stop them from mauling her pet pug in Sydney's southwest.

The woman remains in a serious condition in Liverpool Hospital with injuries to her arms, legs and back following the attack at Greendale about 5pm on Monday, police say.

The three dogs, believed to be pet dingoes, attacked the fourth dog, a pug, and killed it before turning on the woman.

The three dogs are due to be seized by council rangers on Tuesday before a decision is made on whether or not they will be put down.