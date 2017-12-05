A sign language interpreter (pictured left) reportedly made little to no sense to people with hearing loss. (Youtube: Tampa Bay Police Department)

Hearing impaired people have pointed out that a sign language interpreter delivered significantly scrambled messages during a press conference held by US police.

Florida police are conducting a review after a sign language interpreter apparently relayed jumbled messages during the conference on November 28.

The interpreter was criticised after the messages she passed made little sense to hearing-impaired people watching on TV.

Tampa Police Department held the press conference following the arrest of a suspected serial killer.

The department spokeswoman told the Tampa Bay Times the police were conducting an internal review because they "didn't request an interpreter for the news conference".

Local sign language teacher Rachelle Settambrino told the publication that at one stage the interpreter at the news conference on November 28 interpreted: "Fifty-one hours ago, zero 12 22 (indecipherable) murder three minutes in 14 weeks ago in old (indecipherable) murder four five 55,000 plea 10 arrest murder bush (indecipherable) three age 24."

Despite the indecipherable messages, the police officer at the time was discussing the alleged murders and that police had received more than 5,000 tips before the arrest.

Ms Settambrino said she was upset by the incident because the police are responsible for passing on the right information to the community.

A new interpreter was present at a department press conference the following day.