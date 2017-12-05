Seb Gotch was the third Victorian batsman to pass 50 in the first innings of their clash with WA. (AAP)

Victoria have a first-innings lead of 120 runs at lunch on day three of their Sheffield Shield clash against Western Australia at the MCG.

The Bushrangers resumed at 4-247 at the MCG on Tuesday morning in reply to WA's first-innings total of 243.

Wicketkeeper Seb Gotch (52 not out) and Scott Boland (five not out) will look to extend the home side's lead after lunch.

A brilliant 96 by Glenn Maxwell was the highlight of the innings, with Cameron White chiming in with an important 82 before he was trapped lbw by D'Arcy Short (2-64 from 17 overs).

Ashton Agar has figures of 3-84 from 37 overs in his return to first-class cricket after a broken finger suffered on Australia's tour of India.

Will Bosisto top-scored for WA with 57 and wicketkeeper Josh Inglis made a handy 46, while Victorian spinners Fawad Ahmed and Jon Holland took three wickets each.