Victoria are 8-363 at lunch on day three of their Sheffield Shield clash with Western Australia, with a first-innings lead of 120 runs.
The Bushrangers resumed at 4-247 at the MCG on Tuesday morning in reply to WA's first-innings total of 243.
Wicketkeeper Seb Gotch (52 not out) and Scott Boland (five not out) will look to extend the home side's lead after lunch.
A brilliant 96 by Glenn Maxwell was the highlight of the innings, with Cameron White chiming in with an important 82 before he was trapped lbw by D'Arcy Short (2-64 from 17 overs).
Ashton Agar has figures of 3-84 from 37 overs in his return to first-class cricket after a broken finger suffered on Australia's tour of India.
Will Bosisto top-scored for WA with 57 and wicketkeeper Josh Inglis made a handy 46, while Victorian spinners Fawad Ahmed and Jon Holland took three wickets each.