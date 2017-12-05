Police used campsicum spray and made numerous arrests when protesters clashed outside a speaking event with Milo Yiannopoulos in Melbourne.

Multiple people were arrested during violent clashes that ran over four hours outside an event in Melbourne with controversial alt-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos.

Anti-fascist and hardline right-wing groups clashed outside the Melbourne Pavilion in inner-city Kensington on Monday night, with protesters brawling in the streets and wielding crude weapons

Hundreds of protesters from left-aligned Campaign Against Racism and Fascism and two right-wing groups, Reclaim Australia and the True Blue Crew, rallied with a heavy police presence attempting to maintain order.

Despite dozens of officers working to keep the groups separate, at least two men were pepper sprayed after they started fighting, with others joining in.

Australian commentator Andrew Bolt, who was MC at the Melbourne event, described the protests as a scandal.

Police are expected to detail charges and arrests on Tuesday.

The polarising British-born commentator is touring the country and is due to speak in Canberra, Sydney and the Gold Coast.

The 33-year-old resigned from conservative website Breitbart News after he seemed to suggest it was acceptable for older men to sleep with teenage boys.