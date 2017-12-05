From same-sex marriage to Manus refugees, Twitter has revealed the most talked about topics in Australia.

Twitter Australia has revealed the most talked about topics and trends on its platform for 2017 with discussions about politics and same-sex marriage dominating the agenda.

The "Golden Tweet" for most retweeted post of 2017 was unsurprisingly the "Australia said yes" celebratory message from Marriage Equality after the nation's landmark decision to vote in favour of same-sex marriage.

Political and social movements dominated the trends for the year with Australian politics (#auspol) the most popular topic followed by the same-sex marriage debate (#marriageequality) and the Manus refugees (#manus).

The controversial Adani coal mine project in Galilee Basin in Queensland was another trending topic and the Queensland election also featured at number seven.

Esports - computer video gaming - continued its worldwide rise and made it to number six on the list, while K-pop group BTS featured at number nine.

Rounding off the top 10 hashtags of the year was #amazon, following the build-up to the launch of the online retail giant in Australia.

Despite only featuring in ninth place in Australia's rankings, #BTS was the most mentioned in the world for 2017.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was the most tweeted about politician in 2017 followed by Opposition leader Bill Shorten and One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson.

Tony Abbott was the fourth most mentioned politician after lobbying for the no campaign for same-sex marriage.

Australia's own Wolverine, Hugh Jackman, surged to the top of Australia's most followed celebrity with more than 10 million followers worldwide.

The majority of Australia's most followed celebrities were made up of musicians, including all the members of 5 Seconds of Summer, Cody Simpson and Sia.