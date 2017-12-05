WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder insists any unification bout with Anthony Joshua must seem him get half of the proceeds.
Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn is targeting a clash with Wilder next year but has previously said "over my dead body" when asked if Wilder will get a straight split.
The 32-year-old Wilder, who has won all 39 of his professional fights, is convinced Hearn is trying to talk his way out of a showdown.
"We're not (going to) chase anybody. I'm not chasing Joshua. If he doesn't want the fight, then that's fine," the American told ESPN: .
"It is a great fight, it is one of the biggest fights in the world and everyone wants it. (But) it will be 50-50 or else we don't see a fight.
"If they want to use splits not to make a fight happen, then so be it. It is not like I'm asking for more, I'm saying this is a 50-50 fight and that's how it is.
"In the rematch we can talk about 60-40 splits of whatever - that is more acceptable."
Britain's IBF and the WBA champion Joshua saw off late replacement Carlos Takam in October and is focusing on a prospective bout against WBO champion Joseph Parker in the new year.
Despite similar contractual issues, Joshua's camp have expressed confidence a deal can be struck to face the New Zealander early in 2018.