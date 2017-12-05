Deontay Wilder insists he will not sign up for a world heavyweight title unification bout with Anthony Joshua unless he gets half of the proceeds.

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder insists any unification bout with Anthony Joshua must seem him get half of the proceeds.

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn is targeting a clash with Wilder next year but has previously said "over my dead body" when asked if Wilder will get a straight split.

The 32-year-old Wilder, who has won all 39 of his professional fights, is convinced Hearn is trying to talk his way out of a showdown.

"We're not (going to) chase anybody. I'm not chasing Joshua. If he doesn't want the fight, then that's fine," the American told ESPN: .

"It is a great fight, it is one of the biggest fights in the world and everyone wants it. (But) it will be 50-50 or else we don't see a fight.

"If they want to use splits not to make a fight happen, then so be it. It is not like I'm asking for more, I'm saying this is a 50-50 fight and that's how it is.

"In the rematch we can talk about 60-40 splits of whatever - that is more acceptable."

Britain's IBF and the WBA champion Joshua saw off late replacement Carlos Takam in October and is focusing on a prospective bout against WBO champion Joseph Parker in the new year.

Despite similar contractual issues, Joshua's camp have expressed confidence a deal can be struck to face the New Zealander early in 2018.