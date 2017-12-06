Peter Dutton has admitted a decision to deport the father of Dustin Martin should be quashed. (AAP)

Immigration Minister Peter Dutton has admitted a decision to deport the father of AFL star Dustin Martin should be quashed, but he still doesn't have a visa.

The deported father of AFL superstar Dustin Martin still doesn't have a visa to re-enter Australia despite Immigration Minister Peter Dutton conceding the decision to kick him out of the country should be overturned.

Shane Martin was deported to New Zealand after living in Australia for 20 years because of his links to the Rebels bikie club, but challenged the decision in the Federal Court.

The court on Tuesday heard Mr Dutton agreed the decision should be quashed.

"The outcome of this litigation will not result in the reinstatement of Mr Martin's visa," a spokesman for Mr Dutton said in a statement.

"Mr Martin remains offshore and has no visa to enter Australia."

The case has been adjourned to December 19 and Mr Martin remains hopeful of being able to return to the country.