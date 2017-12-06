England veteran Jimmy Anderson has played down suggestions Australia have crossed the line with their sledging during the Ashes.

Jimmy Anderson says a calculated England lured Steve Smith into distraction when they sledged him during the pink-ball Ashes Test.

But the wily veteran, who accused Australia of "bullying" after the first Test in Brisbane, has played down suggestions Smith's side went too far with their own on-field barbs.

Former England wicketkeeper Matt Prior this week claimed Australia's antagonism had crossed the line.

"A lot that's gone on that I think the England players are quite upset about, and rightfully from what I've heard," Prior told the BBC.

"There's been a lot of chat on the pitch that hasn't got anything to do with cricket and quite frankly shouldn't be on a cricket pitch."

Anderson on Tuesday evening said he was in the dark about his former teammate's comments.

"I'm not (aware) actually, no," Anderson said.

"Is he here?"

The 35-year-old has been a leading player in hostilities between the two sides.

He and fellow pace veteran Stuart Broad openly targeted Smith throughout his knock of 40 in Australia's second innings at Adelaide Oval.

Anderson said it was mission accomplished for England when Smith fired back at the tourists and appeared to lose focus.

"I think it did work yeah, because we got him out quite cheaply," Anderson said.

"I think picking the right time to do something like that, just trying to get someone out of their little bubble and unsettle them is a good thing.

"At that point in time Steve seemed more interested in having a chat with me and Stuart then actually focusing on his job, so that's a job well done from our point of view."

Anderson noted that Australia had been "fairly quiet" while England fought their way back into contention in Adelaide.

Australia's bowling coach David Saker also downplayed the verbal battle between the two sides.

"There's so much franchise cricket now, they get to know each other, they're quite friendly with each other. That's why I don't think it's as bad as it maybe used to be," he said.