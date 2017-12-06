Twitter, Facebook and other social media networks will face fines of more than $500,000 for failing to remove or stopping the spread of revenge porn.

Fines of up to $525,000 for social media networks failing to prevent the circulation of 'revenge porn' will be introduced by the Turnbull government, News Corp Australia reports.

The legislation, set to be introduced on Wednesday, will set in stone a penalty schedule to crack down on the growing issue.

Individuals will face fines of up to $105,000 for sharing intimate images without permission while infringement notices of $2500 for individuals and $12,600 for companies will be available to the eSafety Commissioner.