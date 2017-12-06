An decision on moving the US embassy in Israel will be made soon, the White House says, but Palestine's president says Donald Trump has told him it will move.

President Donald Trump has informed Palestinian President Mahmolud Abbas that he intends to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem, Abbas's spokesman says.

The statement on Tuesday did not say whether Trump elaborated on the the timing of such a move.

"President Mahmoud Abbas received a telephone call from US President Donald Trump in which he notified the President (Abbas) of his intention to move the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem," spokesman Nabil Abu Rdainah said in a statement.

"President Abbas warned of the dangerous consequences such a decision would have to the peace process and to the peace, security and stability of the region and of the world," Abu Rdainah said.

Earlier the White House said Trump will miss the deadline on a decision about moving the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

An announcement on the decision will be made "in coming days," White House spokesman Hogan Gidley told reporters aboard Air Force One as Trump was returning from a trip to Utah.

Trump had been due to decide on Monday whether to sign a waiver that would hold off relocating the embassy from Tel Aviv for another six months, as every US president has done since Congress passed a law on the issue in 1995.

Senior US officials have said that Trump is expected to issue a temporary order, the second since he took office, to delay moving the embassy despite his campaign pledge to go ahead with the controversial action.

But the officials have said Trump is likely to give a speech on Wednesday unilaterally recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital, a step that would break with decades of US policy and could fuel violence in the Middle East. They have said, however, that no final decisions have been made.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron warned Trump in a phone call against recognising Jerusalem and the Palestine Liberation Organisation's chief representative in Washington said it would be the "kiss of death" for a two-state solution to the Isaraeli-Palestine conflict.