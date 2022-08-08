'A beautiful soul': Tributes flow following the death of Olivia Newton-John aged 73

Tributes are pouring in for Australian singer and actor Dame Olivia Newton-John following her death at the age of 73.





The British-born star died "peacefully" at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends, her husband John Easterling has confirmed.





Newton-John was best known for her role as Sandy in the 1978 film Grease, in which she starred opposite John Travolta.





Her performance saw her nominated for multiple awards including two Golden Globes, and various other film accolades.



She was also a multi-platinum selling singer, with two singles and two albums having earned the stamp from the Recording Industry Association of America.





Newton-John also represented the UK in the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest with the song Long Live Love.





She finished fourth in the competition, held in Brighton, losing out to Abba, with their hit song Waterloo.



In a statement posted to Instagram, Mr Easterling wrote: "We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."





"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," he said.



"Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer."





Mr Easterling added that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Newton-John's foundation.





Travolta has led an outpouring of celebrity tributes on social media for his former co-star.





"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better," he wrote.



"Your impact was incredible. I love you so much.





"We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!





"Your Danny, your John."





Fellow Australian singer Delta Goodrem celebrated her mentor and friend's life, writing on Twitter: "the whole world will feel this heartbreak today because the whole world felt Olivia's unmatched light".



"A force for good, A force of nature. Strong and kind.





"Family to me.... I love you forever."





Singer Richard Marx also posted a tribute to Newton-John with a series of photos of the pair.





"My heart is broken," he wrote.



"Rest now, sweet friend. You were as kind and loving a person as there's ever been. I'll miss you every day."





Australian musician and actor Rick Springfield's heartfelt message read: "Sweet Olivia has gone home""





"She was a beautiful soul and I know of no one who didn't love her or know what a great humanitarian she was," he wrote on Twitter.



"The world is out of balance when we lose these magnificent people.





"God speed Livvy. We will all meet again."





American singer Barbara Streisand wrote on Instagram that Newton-John was "too young to leave this world", while Star Trek star George Takei hailed the late entertainer as "a great, iconic artist.





"I trust she is now in the great Xanadu and beyond," Takei wrote on Twitter.





"Know that we are forever hopelessly devoted to you, Olivia."



Former Australian prime ministers have also paid tribute to Newton-John.





Kevin Rudd described her as "a great Australian woman" and "a great advocate for global cancer research" who was "taken from her family far too early".





Malcolm Turnbull thanked Newton-John for her "remarkable life".



"You lit up our lives with music and dance and you saved so many lives with your passionate and advocacy for cancer research and treatment," he posted on Twitter.





Newton-John is survived by her husband, and her daughter Chloe Lattanzi.



