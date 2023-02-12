'A game changer': Federal government to release $424 million Closing the Gap plan

Key Points The funding boost is on top of the $1.2 billion set aside in the October budget for tangible solutions.

The plan includes $150 million to provide safe and reliable water for remote communities.

Almost $22 million has been set aside for trauma-aware, culturally appropriate programs to support families dealing with domestic violence.

Greater access to clean drinking water and support for domestic violence survivors are among the new measures to be funded under a $424 million plan to urgently reduce the gap between Indigenous Australians and their non-Indigenous counterparts.





Marking the 15th anniversary of the historic apology to the Stolen Generations, the federal government will release the second Closing the Gap Implementation Plan, which will focus on practicable ways to improve quality of life for Indigenous people.





The funding boost is on top of the $1.2 billion set aside in the October budget for tangible solutions.



This year's implementation plan incudes $150 million over four years to provide safe and reliable water for remote communities.





Almost $22 million has been set aside for trauma-aware, culturally appropriate programs to support families dealing with domestic violence.





Family violence and prevention legal service providers supporting women and children experiencing family and sexual violence will receive $68.6 million over two years.





The plan also commits $38.4 million over four years for on-country education for remote students, and $11.8 million over two years to make nutritious food more accessible for communities.



READ MORE Voice to Parliament: An architect of the Uluru Statement answers key questions about the referendum

Indigenous Australians minister Linda Burney presented the findings of the 2022 Closing the Gap report to parliament in November. It showed the divide in key areas of development had become worse.





It was the first report since the national agreement on Closing the Gap took effect and shows many of the targets are not on track.





Ms Burney said governments and departments were becoming better at working with Indigenous communities.





"Our measures are going to be more specific and more targeted, making real impacts that complement work under way in states and territories, and back-in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community-controlled organisations to lead work in their communities," she said.



