Politics

Anthony Albanese says a Russian diplomat squatting on land near parliament isn't a threat

A diplomat has been seen living in a shed in Canberra on the site where Russia was blocked from building a new embassy.

A partially built building behind a fence.

Russia's lease on the site in Canberra was cancelled by the federal government. Source: AAP, AP / Rod McGuirk

Key Points
  • The site of a planned Russian embassy in Canberra has a squatter.
  • Russia's lease on the land was terminated following advice on the security risk presented by the new embassy.
  • AFP officers are watching the squatter, but have been unable to arrest him because he has diplomatic immunity.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says the government is confident of taking control of a site ruled out for a new Russian embassy, despite the presence of a squatter.

A Russian diplomat has been seen living in a shed on the site where
his country was blocked from building a new embassy
near Parliament House in Canberra.

Australian Federal Police officers are watching the man, but have been unable to arrest him because he has diplomatic immunity, The Australian newspaper reported.
READ MORE

Russia threatens Australia with 'retaliatory measures' over embassy furore

Just a "bloke standing in the cold"

Mr Albanese said the man doesn't present a threat to national security.

"A bloke standing in the cold on a bit of grass in Canberra is not a threat to our national security," he told reporters in Canberra on Friday.

"The national security threat that was represented by a Russian Embassy onsite are not the same as some bloke standing on a blade of grass on the site."

Parliament swiftly passed laws that terminated the lease on 15 June after advice was received on the security risk presented by the new embassy.

"We are confident of our legal position and our national security committee considered this - we anticipated Russia would not be happy with our response," Mr Albanese said.

"Processes are under way for the Commonwealth to formalise possession of the site.

Moscow is expected to launch legal action to challenge the legislation.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov last week slammed the decision, accusing Australia of "Russophobic hysteria" and warning of retaliation, saying it was "another unfriendly display from Australia".

Russia's existing embassy in the inner-south suburb of Griffith will not be affected by the decision.

The National Capital Authority granted the lease for the Yarralumla site in December 2008, and building approvals followed in 2011.

Under the lease conditions, Russia had agreed to finish construction within three years, but it remains partially built.
Share
2 min read
Published 23 June 2023 12:09pm
Updated 12m ago 12:32pm
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

An Asiana Airlines plane on the tarmac with an emergency exit door open

Passenger says he opened plane door mid-flight because he was 'uncomfortable'

World

A graphic showing a hand holding a test tube in front of cloves of garlic.

Can garlic really cure COVID? Here's what you need to know

COVID-19

A split image. On the left is a picture of a submursible. On the right is a picture of the submersible next to a shipwreck.

Titanic sub: Rescue enters critical phase as window of predicted oxygen supply closes

World

A queue of climbers on the top of Mount Everest's summit.

'I stepped over a dead body': Why 2023 could be Mount Everest's worst year yet

World

Emergency crew members stand near an overturned bus on the side of a road.

Driver charged after 10 people killed in Hunter Valley bus crash. Here's what we know

Australia

Laptop screen showing netflix logo

Netflix's crackdown on password sharing starts in Australia. Here's how much it will cost you

Life

A large seagull painted on a wall, with a skip placed next to it. It looks like the seagull is diving in on the skip.

A couple woke up to find a Banksy mural on their wall. It turned into a 'living nightmare'

World

Hundreds of people doing the nutbush dance at a festival in Australia's outback.

Is this how Tina Turner's Nutbush became our unofficial national anthem?

Australia