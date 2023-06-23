Anthony Albanese says a Russian diplomat squatting on land near parliament isn't a threat

Key Points The site of a planned Russian embassy in Canberra has a squatter.

Russia's lease on the land was terminated following advice on the security risk presented by the new embassy.

AFP officers are watching the squatter, but have been unable to arrest him because he has diplomatic immunity.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says the government is confident of taking control of a site ruled out for a new Russian embassy, despite the presence of a squatter.





A Russian diplomat has been seen living in a shed on the site where his country was blocked from building a new embassy near Parliament House in Canberra.





Australian Federal Police officers are watching the man, but have been unable to arrest him because he has diplomatic immunity, The Australian newspaper reported.



Just a "bloke standing in the cold"

Mr Albanese said the man doesn't present a threat to national security.





"A bloke standing in the cold on a bit of grass in Canberra is not a threat to our national security," he told reporters in Canberra on Friday.





"The national security threat that was represented by a Russian Embassy onsite are not the same as some bloke standing on a blade of grass on the site."





Parliament swiftly passed laws that terminated the lease on 15 June after advice was received on the security risk presented by the new embassy.





"We are confident of our legal position and our national security committee considered this - we anticipated Russia would not be happy with our response," Mr Albanese said.





"Processes are under way for the Commonwealth to formalise possession of the site.





Moscow is expected to launch legal action to challenge the legislation.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov last week slammed the decision, accusing Australia of "Russophobic hysteria" and warning of retaliation, saying it was "another unfriendly display from Australia".





Russia's existing embassy in the inner-south suburb of Griffith will not be affected by the decision.





The National Capital Authority granted the lease for the Yarralumla site in December 2008, and building approvals followed in 2011.



