Abuse and Threats derail Melbourne Shrine of Remembrance rainbow plans

Abuse levelled at Shrine of Remembrance staff in Melbourne has led to the cancellation of plans to commemorate LGBTIQ people with a light display.

The Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne.

Plans to light up the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne in rainbow colours have been abandoned. Source: AAP / Con Chronis

Plans to light up Melbourne's Shrine of Remembrance in rainbow colours have been abandoned after staff were subjected to "hateful" threats and abuse.

The display was intended to commemorate LGBTIQ people in service as part of the upcoming exhibition Defending with Pride, which chronicles their stories of denial, exclusion, recognition and inclusion.

The Shrine of Remembrance organisation announced on Saturday afternoon that while the exhibition and Last Post service scheduled for Sunday would go ahead, the lighting of the colonnades would not.
Advertisement
Not only as a gay man but as a Victorian, the fact that there will be an exhibition acknowledging the contribution of LGBTIQ+ current and former serving members of the defence force ... is an incredible thing.
Victorian Tourism Minister Steve Dimopoulos
"Over several days, our staff have received and been subject to sustained abuse and, in some cases, threats," chief executive officer Dean Lee said.

"We have seen something of what members of the LGBTIQ+ community experience every day. It is hateful."

In the interests of minimising harm, the shrine sought guidance from partners, veteran associations, the Victorian government and representatives of the LGBTQI veteran community.

Some media commentators and members of the community opposed the light show.

Mr Lee noted that, 50 years ago, creating a memorial to women's service was controversial and opposed by many, as was the introduction of an annual service commemorating Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

"We are proud to recognise and celebrate the history and service of LGBTIQ+ people, something that has traditionally been absent or under-represented within Australia's war memorials," he said.
READ MORE
'Disgrace to the nation': Veterans slam protesters at Melbourne's Shrine of Remembrance
"A decade ago, conversations around veteran suicide were taboo, yet today it is the subject of a royal commission.

"Society's values change, and the shrine is a participant in that change and will continue its efforts to honour the service and sacrifice of all who have served Australia."

Tourism Minister Steve Dimopoulos said the shrine's trustees had one of the most important jobs in the country, but any cancellation of the light show was up to them.

"Not only as a gay man but as a Victorian, the fact that there will be an exhibition acknowledging the contribution of LGBTIQ+ current and former serving members of the defence force ... is an incredible thing," he told reporters.

The shrine's pride exhibition officially runs from August until July 2023.
Share
2 min read
Published 30 July 2022 at 8:57pm
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

Should you have a fourth COVID-19 jab? Here's the latest advice for people in Australia

Should you have a fourth COVID-19 jab? Here's the latest advice for people in Australia

COVID-19

'Significant mistakes': Manly coach apologises, acknowledges pride jersey execution was 'poor'

'Significant mistakes': Manly coach apologises, acknowledges pride jersey execution was 'poor'

Australia

New twist in 'phallic' Women's Network logo saga

New twist in 'phallic' Women's Network logo saga

Australia

Grindr no longer exists on China's app store. In the LGBTIQ+ community, data privacy is a growing concern

Grindr no longer exists on China's app store. In the LGBTIQ+ community, data privacy is a growing concern

World

Skilled workers prioritised amid backlog of almost one million visa applications

Skilled workers prioritised amid backlog of almost one million visa applications

Immigration

Mexican president's plea to Joe Biden over Julian Assange as he renews asylum offer

Mexican president's plea to Joe Biden over Julian Assange as he renews asylum offer

World

British PM Boris Johnson refuses to resign over lockdown parties as report looms

British PM Boris Johnson refuses to resign over lockdown parties as report looms

COVID-19

Why you should throw out the thongs you wore in Bali

Why you should throw out the thongs you wore in Bali

Australia