AEC confirms expanded telephone voting eligibility to include more COVID-positive Australians

The Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) has confirmed the eligibility for telephone voting has formally changed to allow people who tested positive for COVID-19 from 6pm Friday 13 May to use the service.





Legislation was passed this year to allow for COVID-affected Australians to vote in the federal election over the phone, but it only applied to those who'd tested positive for the virus after 6pm on Tuesday 17 May.





The AEC conceded on Thursday afternoon that thousands of Australians who tested positive after the cut-off to apply for a postal ballot but too soon to qualify for telephone voting could miss out on having their say.



On Friday morning, the federal government said it had accepted a recommendation from the AEC to expand the eligibility of telephone voting.





By late afternoon, electoral commissioner Tom Rogers had confirmed that every Australian who had tested positive to COVID-19 after 6pm on 13 May would be allowed to cast their vote over the phone.





"We heard from community members who did not apply for a postal vote before the deadline, we acted to extend the phone voting service and all COVID+ voters can vote in the election," he said in a statement.



Independent candidate Monique Ryan - who had lodged a court application seeking to challenge the legality of the AEC regulation - said on Friday afternoon that one of the plaintiffs in the case, Jemma Smith, had successfully registered to vote by phone.





"We shouldn't have to sue our government to ensure that everyone with COVID can vote," Dr Ryan, who is running against Treasurer Josh Frydenberg in the Melbourne electorate of Kooyong, tweeted.





"Throughout this sorry episode, Josh Frydenberg has remained silent about the disenfranchisement of voters with COVID.





"As your independent, I will always advocate for the rights of our community."



Earlier on Friday, Dr Ryan pledged to continue to pursue legal action until emergency measures to fix the problem were in place.





She had set up a crowdfunding campaign to cover the costs of the challenge, which attracted donations from 1,364 people.





"I'll give donors the choice to receive a refund of unspent funds or donate to a charitable legal advocacy fund," Dr Ryan wrote in a tweet on Friday afternoon.



Dr Ryan claimed the AEC changing its mind on phone voting was a win for independents, but Liberal MP and Special Minister of State Ben Morton, who the legal action was taken against in his capacity overseeing electoral matters, said otherwise.





"Any suggestion this is a response to a teal independent in Melbourne is wrong - this is something the government has been working through," Mr Morton said.





"This is an issue that I have been raising with the election commissioner in the last 48 hours."



Mr Morton said that it was important that every Australian who is enrolled and entitled to vote can "exercise their democratic right and this change ensures that".





Australian Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers said telephone voting was a two-step process that involved getting a registration number and then calling in to vote.





He urged people using the service to be prepared when they called and to expect delays because staff could be "effectively reading out the ballot paper".



