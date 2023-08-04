Anthony Albanese accuses Coalition of 'confecting' Voice outrage, says no delay on vote

Key Points Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has spoken at the 23rd Garma Festival.

He said the referendum on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament would not be delayed.

Earlier, Albanese flagged a vote will likely be held in October or November this year.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says the referendum on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament will not be delayed, despite polls showing flagging support , as he accused the Opposition of creating "noise and confusion" over the proposal.





In a speech at the 23rd Garma Festival in the Northern Territory, the first since Yunupingu passed away in April , Albanese insisted Indigenous people have been clear on their desire for a Voice, and assured attendees that Labor will "not deny the urgency of this moment" in fear of failure.





"We will not kick the can down the road. We will not abandon substance for symbolism, or retreat to platitudes at the expense of progress," Albanese said.





He said there was "no such thing as a foregone conclusion" and "no guarantees of success" in any democracy.





"But that’s not a reason to delay, it’s why we have to hold to the courage of our convictions," he said.



Albanese said many Australians know about the devastating afflictions impacting Indigenous communities - including high incarceration rates, high mortality rates, high suicide rates, and greater risk in childbirth than their non-Indigenous countrymen.





"Naturally ... Australians will have asked themselves: 'But what can I do about it? What difference can I make?'.





"Well, this year, there is a simple answer: we can vote Yes."





Neither Opposition leader Peter Dutton nor his deputy Sussan Ley, who are opposed to the Voice, travelled to the festival .





The Opposition insists the Voice would be racially divisive and ineffective , but supports local and regional Voices legislated by Parliament.



Albanese attacked that stance as contradictory.





"Clearly they acknowledge that a Voice is needed... clearly they don't see it as divisive or radical or any of the other noise and confusion they are seeking to inject into this referendum, otherwise why legislate it?," he said.





"The only difference that all of this confected outrage is about is whether it be enshrined in the constitution or whether, after all of this struggle going back to 1788, it can be dismissed with the stroke of a pen by a future government."





Albanese said voting no meant "more of the same" and accepts "that what we have is somehow good enough".





"An eight-year gap in life expectancy in the land of the fair go. The suicide rate twice as high. In the lucky country. Shocking rates of disease in a nation with some of the world's best healthcare. Only four out of 19 closing the gap targets on track."





"Surely no leader can honestly say that is good enough."



Speaking before Albanese, Noel Pearson, a Guugu Yimithirr man and one of the chief architects of the Uluru Statement from the Heart, called on Australians to unite by voting 'yes' in the upcoming referendum.





"Yes' will recognise Indigenous people in the constitution but the bigger project is one of understanding who Australian people are," he said in a speech at the Garma Festival.





"What's our history, where do we come from, who we are in the present and what do we want to leave to our children?"



Clan members of the Yolngu people from north-eastern Arnhem Land perform the Bunggul traditional dance during the Garma Festival. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas Pearson said a successful referendum would entwine three cultural histories together - Indigenous, British, and multicultural.





"Australia is going to put behind it the idea of settler versus natives when it recognises Indigenous people as Australian," he said.





"This vote in the referendum is the most important, what we do now is absolutely momentous."





Earlier, Albanese flagged the referendum will likely be held in October or November this year.





Mr Albanese reiterated he planned to set a date for the historic vote after the football grand finals were held in September.





"Obviously when we get into December, you are into the rainy season, so that gets knocked out," he told ABC television on Saturday.





"September, it could be held then, except we have the footy finals.





"So we will make an announcement soon, we will talk through with the Australian Electoral Commission and make sure it's an appropriate date that doesn't clash with other events."



The Garma Festival is the nation's biggest Indigenous cultural gathering and being hosted by the Yothu Yindi Foundation on Gumatj country.





Addressing attendees on Friday afternoon, Djunga Djunga Yunupingu - a senior Gumatj clan member - gifted Albanese a spear and urged the prime minister to "take it and stay strong for us".





"You told Yunupingu: I am you serious [about the Voice], and you have acted on your words. He believed in you, and we believe in you," he said.





"We say yes to the Voice. Let us carry the flame to the Australian people.





"This is a very special time and, prime minister, we want you to know that we stand with you. Take the spear and use it for good things. Take it and stay strong for us."





The late Yunupingu met with every Australian prime minister since Gough Whitlam, and began the Garma tradition in 1999.





- With the Australian Associated Press.





